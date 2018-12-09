Jets cruise to 7-1 win over Flyers

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, and Mark Scheifele collected three assists in the second period as the Winnipeg Jets cruised to a 7-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

Hellebuyck became the fourth goaltender to reach 13 wins and did his best work during a scoreless game in the opening minutes. Hellebuyck made 10 saves before Winnipeg scored and 16 overall in the opening 20 minutes.

Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey scored in a span of 2:57 in the first period after Philadelphia registered 10 of the game’s first 11 shots. The Jets took a one-goal lead into the second and broke it open with three goals in a span of 8:28.

After Jakub Voracek scored on a rebound late in the first, Scheifele recorded secondary assists on Brandon Tanev’s fifth goal 7:31 into the second and Dustin Byfuglien’s power-play tally seven minutes later.

After Byfuglien scored his first goal in 17 games, Scheifele assisted on Wheeler’s shorthanded goal on a breakaway.

Wheeler scored after the puck hopped over Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s stick near the blue line by center ice.

Bryan Little and Tyler Myers added third-period goals as the Jets scored seven goals for the second time this season and third time in franchise history against Philadelphia (also 2011 and 2003).

Winnipeg star Patrik Laine did not score a goal for the season-high fifth straight game but contributed two assists.

Scheifele recorded his fifth three-point game of the season and 29th career game with at least three points as the Jets won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from Friday’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

The Flyers gave up the first two goals of the game for the 11th time and dropped to 1-10 when doing so. Their only comeback from a 2-0 deficit this season was Saturday’s 6-2 win at Buffalo.

Philadelphia also allowed seven goals for the second time this season.

Michal Neuvirth allowed three goals on 10 shots before exiting as the Flyers dropped to 3-6-2 in their last 11 games. Anthony Stolarz allowed four goals on 25 shots.

