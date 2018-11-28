Penguins rally three times, edge Jets

Zach Aston-Reese’s third-period goal gave the Pittsburgh Penguins their first and only lead Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the host Winnipeg Jets.

Aston-Reese broke a 3-3 tie at 14:48 of the third when a centering pass from deep by Phil Kessel bounced off the leg of Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler and right to Aston-Reese in the slot. The second-year center swept the puck over goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s left shoulder.

Sidney Crosby, Riley Sheahan and Derek Grant also scored for the Penguins, who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Three times they erased one-goal deficits.

Mark Scheifele scored twice, Brandon Tanev scored, and Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists for Winnipeg, which is 1-3-0 in its past four.

Casey DeSmith made 24 saves for Pittsburgh, Hellebuyck 26 for the Jets.

Tanev carried the puck from behind the net in a sweeping arc and scored a short-handed goal from the slot to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period.

Crosby tied it with a backhander at 18:13 of the first. Jake Guentzel got an assist for his 100th career point.

Scheifele got his first of the game 39 seconds into the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Wheeler, beating DeSmith far side to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Pittsburgh tied it 2-2 at 4:40 of the second. Grant’s centering pass from near the end boards set up a shot by Sheahan. The puck landed behind Hellebuyck in the blue paint, and Sheahan rushed in to poke it over the goal line.

The Jets took their third one-goal lead, 3-2, at 16:00 of the second when Scheifele picked up his 13th. Wheeler chipped the puck off the boards. Scheifele caught up with it in the left circle and beat DeSmith to the far side.

Grant, back after missing two games because of an unspecified injury, got his first goal with the Penguins at 5:08 of the third when Hellebuyck whiffed on an uncontested shot from the right circle. Garrett Wilson, in his 40th career game and sixth this season, got an assist for his first NHL point.

—Field Level Media