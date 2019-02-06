Pavelski's OT winner leads Sharks over Jets

Feb 5, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Pavelski scored the game-winning goal while short-handed as the visiting San Jose Sharks twice erased deficits en route to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

While the Sharks were down a man for the second time during the overtime period, Pavelski took the feed from Brent Burns during a two-on-one rush and buried his 29th goal of the season at 2:49 of the extra frame. Pavelski has collected three goals and four assists in a four-game points streak.

The Sharks, who have won three straight, received a 25-save performance from goalie Martin Jones amidst a back-and-forth game.

Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler opened the scoring 3:08 into the affair with his 11th goal of the season. Wheeler took a pass from Josh Morrissey while on the rush and proceeded to rip a shot through a defender’s legs and over the Jones’ trapper.

San Jose’s Logan Couture evened the count with a power-play goal at 10:54 of the first period, his 20th of the year. Couture, playing the point with the man-advantage, gathered the puck in the high slot and sent a wrist shot through the screen and into the net.

Mathieu Perreault put the Jets up again 52 seconds into the second period. Seconds after Tyler Myers intercepted a clearing attempt and kept the puck in the zone, Perreault pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired it just inside the near post for his 11th of the campaign.

However, Marcus Sorensen again pulled the Sharks even at 2:35 of the third period, finding the puck at the doorstep amidst a scramble and lifting a short-side shot for his 11th of the year.

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, 15 of them in the third period, in net for the Jets, who couldn’t find a win on a night their head coach, Paul Maurice, was behind the bench for his 1,500th game — becoming just the sixth coach in NHL history to reach that milestone. The loss snapped Winnipeg’s three-game winning streak.

