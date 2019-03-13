Sharks nip Jets with 5 seconds left for 6th straight win

Captain Joe Pavelski scored the go-ahead goal with five seconds remaining in the third period as the visiting San Jose Sharks skated to their sixth straight victory, a 5-4 decision over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Mar 12, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) skates on the ice prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who collected a goal and two assists, forced a turnover, and Timo Meier chased down the loose puck before feeding Pavelski at the right doorstep for the game-winning tally.

San Jose’s Gustav Nyquist scored twice to record his 13th career multi-goal performance, and Marcus Sorensen added a goal and an assist. Aaron Dell finished with 21 saves for the Sharks, who improved to 15-3-1 in their past 19 games.

Joe Thornton was credited with an assist on Vlasic’s first-period goal for his 1,468th career point, moving him past Hall of Famer Stan Mikita for sole possession of 14th place in NHL history.

The 39-year-old Thornton, who notched his second assist of the night on Sorensen’s tally, skated in his 1,554 regular-season game to tie Jarome Iginla for 13th place on the league’s all-time list.

Winnipeg’s Mathieu Perreault scored his second goal in as many games after deflecting defenseman Tyler Myers’ shot from the point to forge a tie at 4 with 3:38 remaining in the third period.

Fourth-liner Andrew Copp and Bryan Little scored 33 seconds apart in the first period, and Kyle Connor also tallied for the Jets, who have lost three of their past four games.

Two minutes into the third period, Thornton spotted a loose puck behind the net and alertly changed direction to find a better passing lane before feeding Sorensen. The left winger then beat Connor Hellebuyck (31 saves) from in front to give San Jose a 4-3 lead.

After opening the scoring at 8:05 of the first period, Vlasic helped level the contest at 3 midway into the second. His wrist shot from the right circle was deflected by Nyquist before squirting between Hellebuyck’s pads.

Copp deflected defenseman Ben Chiarot’s shot past Dell at 8:37 of the first period before Little’s drive from the point caromed off the leg of Sharks defenseman Justin Braun and into the net just 33 seconds later to stake Winnipeg to a 2-1 lead.

Nyquist backhanded a loose puck in the slot past Hellebuyck to level the contest at 2 with 3:56 remaining in the first period, but Connor backhanded the puck under the crossbar to regain the advantage for the Jets just 45 seconds into the middle period.

—Field Level Media