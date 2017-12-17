Preview: Blues at Jets

The St. Louis Blues attempt to extend their road point streak when they visit the Central Division-rival Winnipeg Jets on Sunday for the finale of their home-and-home series. St. Louis, which is 4-0-1 in its last five on the road, wrapped up a 2-2-0 homestand Saturday with a 2-0 triumph over Winnipeg.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal and set up the other while Carter Hutton returned from a foot injury to make 48 saves en route to his ninth career shutout and first this season for the Blues, who are kicking off a four-game trek. Winnipeg has dropped back-to-back contests - scoring a total of one goal - and five of its last six. The Jets suffered a 5-1 setback against Chicago on Thursday, ending home streaks of seven straight wins and 11 consecutive games with at least one point (10-0-1). Patrik Laine has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last three contests after collecting four goals and five assists during his five-game point streak.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BLUES (22-10-2): Tarasenko has had plenty of success against Winnipeg of late, recording seven goals and seven assists in the last 12 games. Alex Steen and Brayden Schenn, who both notched an assist on Saturday, have registered eight and six points in their last nine and six contests versus the Jets, respectively. Sammy Blais received only five shifts and saw only 3 minutes, 21 seconds of ice time Saturday after being recalled from San Antonio of the American Hockey League a day earlier.

ABOUT THE JETS (18-10-5): Laine shares the team lead in goals (15) with Nikolaj Ehlers, who had tallied in four consecutive games prior to Saturday’s shutout. The 21-year-old Ehlers, who scored a career-high 25 goals last season, already has set a personal best this campaign with five game-winners and needs one power-play tally to do the same in that category. Blake Wheeler tops the club with 38 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in three straight contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues’ victory on Saturday was their first over the Jets since Dec. 15, 2015, ending their six-game losing streak in the all-time series.

2. Winnipeg went four straight meetings without allowing a power-play goal before giving up two on Saturday.

3. St. Louis C Kyle Brodziak (undisclosed), who missed Saturday’s contest, will reach 800 career games with his next appearance.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Blues 2