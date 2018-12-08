Parayko scores lone goal as Allen, Blues blank Jets

EditorsNote: revises headline, first graf and fifth graf due to postgame scoring change

Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Colton Parayko scored the only goal of the game as the visiting St. Louis Blues blanked the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday night.

It was the 17th career shutout for Allen.

The last time the two teams played, Winnipeg produced a season-high goal total in an 8-4 win at St. Louis on Nov. 24, a game that featured Patrik Laine scoring five goals on five shots. On Friday, Laine finished with just one shot on goal, but he also hit the goalpost on a power-play attempt in the second period.

Connor Hellebuyck recorded 26 saves for the Jets, who had a season-high, four-game winning streak snapped. It was just the second time this season Winnipeg was blanked in a game. The other was on Oct. 11 at Nashville in a 3-0 loss.

Parayko scored a power-play goal at the 14:56 mark of the second period. The defenseman blasted a shot from the right point that appeared to deflect off Alexander Steen’s leg in the slot and beat Hellebuyck on his blocker side. Steen was initially credited with the goal, but he said postgame that the puck never touched him, so Parayko wound up credited with his fifth of the season.

Allen had 20 saves through the first two periods, including one on a Ben Chiarot slap shot from the right point that hit him in the mask with 50 seconds to go in the period.

The Jets didn’t get their first shot on goal in the third period until with 6:30 remaining when Allen made a glove save on Tyler Myers wrist shot. That save came 42 seconds after Dmitry Kulikov clanged a shot off the goalpost.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with 2:10 remaining, and Allen came up big with a save on a one-timer by Mark Scheifele from the slot with 1:25 to go, then added a left skate save on Bryan Little with three seconds left to secure the win and the shutout.

The Jets entered the game with a 29.3 percent success rate on the power play, including a league high 10 power-play goals by Laine, but finished 0-for-6 on the power play.

