Scheifele's OT winner lifts Jets over Lightning, into first

Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal with 41.4 seconds left in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets moved into first place in the Central Division with a 5-4 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

Scheifele, who also had two assists, slapped in a rebound of a Patrik Laine shot from the slot for his 21st goal of the season and give Winnipeg its fifth straight win. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist, while Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault also scored goals for the Jets, who improved to 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. Connor Hellebuyck had 43 saves to pick up the win in net.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn also scored goals for Tampa Bay, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped. Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point each added two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at the 13:01 mark of the first period thanks to an alert play by Vasilevskiy. The goalie caught the Jets making a line change and fired an outlet pass from in front of his own crease all the way to Palat stationed along the right boards near the Winnipeg blue line. Palat then hit Killorn cutting alone into the slot where he beat Hellebuyck with a backhand shot to the glove side. Vasilevskiy was rewarded with his second assist of the season and sixth of his career.

Winnipeg tied it just before the end of the period with a power-play goal of its own by Perreault on a redirect of a shot from the right point by Tyler Myers. The Jets then took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on Tanev’s seventh goal.

But Tampa Bay came right back to tie it at 2-2 just 37 seconds later on Stamkos’ 16th goal of the season and sixth in four games on a one-timer from above the right circle off a pass from Palat. Johnson then put the Lightning back ahead with his 14th goal of the season at 18:09 of the second, but Ehlers tied it 70 seconds later with a one-timer at the bottom of the right circle off a pass from Scheifele.

Kucherov made it 4-3 with a power-play goal at the 6:55 mark of the third, but Ehlers tied it again when Scheifele’s shot caromed straight off the boards to Ehlers on the right side of the net, where he fired a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy with 5:37 left in regulation.

