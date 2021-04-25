Maple Leafs score four unanswered to topple Jets

The visiting Toronto Maple Leafs fell behind in the first minute of the game but then scored four straight goals and went on to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Saturday night.

Joe Thornton, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot (empty net) scored for the Maple Leafs, who swept the two-game set and are 6-3-0 on the season against the Jets.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who have lost three games in a row.

Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots for Toronto. Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

The Maple Leafs led 2-1 after the first period.

Winnipeg (27-17-3, 57 points) struck 39 seconds into the game when Ehlers scored his 21st goal of the season on a three-on-two rush. Driving to the net, Ehlers took a pass from Paul Stastny and chipped the puck past Campbell. It was a reversal of Toronto’s 5-3 win on Thursday when the Maple Leafs after 27 seconds of the first period.

Thornton scored his fourth of the season on a wraparound play at 4:04.

Toronto (30-13-5, 65 points) took the lead at 11:40 on Marner’s 17th this season. Hellebuyck went behind the goal to handle the puck after a dump in by Jake Muzzin. The puck took an unusual hop off the barrier, eluded the goaltender and bounced in front of the goal to Marner, who scored his 100th career goal into the vacated net.

Winnipeg had an 11-10 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.

Toronto took a 3-1 lead on the 17th goal of the season by Tavares at 7:07 of the second period. The teams were playing four skaters aside when William Nylander fed Tavares on a two-on-one break.

Toronto led 28-17 in shots on goal after two periods.

The Jets had a chance to cut the lead when Thornton took a crosschecking penalty at 15:06 of the third period. But Neal Pionk hit the goal post of the power play.

Kerfoot scored his eighth goal of the season at 18:30 of the third.

Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry (upper body) did not play Saturday after being injured Thursday against Toronto.

--Field Level Media