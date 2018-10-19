3 goals in third lift Jets past Canucks

Dustin Byfuglien scored a goal and added two assists as the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

The Jets scored three unanswered third-period goals to post their second win in three games. The Canucks suffered their first loss in four games.

Bryan Little netted the winner as he put the Jets ahead 2-1 on a power play with 4:58 gone in the third period. He took a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers and beat Anders Nilsson with a high shot to his glove side.

Patrik Laine and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets.

Bo Horvat tallied for the Canucks.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck posted 26 saves on 27 shots. Nilsson stopped 28 of 32.

Laine opened the scoring on a power play with 1:04 left in the first period as he one-timed Blake Wheeler’s cross-ice pass between Nilsson’s right shoulder and the goalpost.

Horvat forged a 1-1 tie at 12:54 of the second period on a rush from the Vancouver blue line. After taking Derrick Pouliot’s pass from behind the Vancouver net, Horvat went one-on-one against defenseman Jacob Trouba.

The puck bounced off the skates of both Trouba and Horvat before the Canucks center pushed it behind Hellebuyck. Both clubs posted 20 shots apiece in the first 40 minutes.

After Little put the Jets ahead 2-1 on a power play in the third period, Copp gave the Jets a 3-1 advantage at 12:46 of the final frame as he put the puck in off the post and the back of Nilsson’s leg. Less than two minutes later, Byfuglien notched his first goal of the season as he tapped in a back-door pass from Ehlers.

The Jets outshot the Canucks 12-7 in the third period.

—Field Level Media