Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Canucks

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Hellebuyck posted his fourth shutout of the season, matching his total for all of 2016-17, as the Jets earned their second consecutive win.

Patrik Laine scored the only goal the Jets needed as they improved their dominant home record to 17-3-1.

The goal was only Winnipeg’s fourth in the past four games. However, Hellebuyck picked up his second win in two nights as both clubs were playing the second of back-to-back games after coming off their league-mandated five-day break.

Vancouver goaltender Anders Nilsson bore the loss despite stopping 35 of 36 shots. The Canucks, who were outshot 36-29, took their second loss in a row.

Laine produced the game’s only goal 11:45 into the first period, converting a shot from the slot after Blake Wheeler fed him the puck from the corner. Kyle Connor also was credited with an assist.

It looked as if the Jets would increase their lead just before the second intermission, but Nilsson robbed Mathieu Perreault on a two-on-one with Nikolaj Ehlers in the dying seconds.

Laine had an excellent chance to pot his second goal of the game early in the third period, but he hit the post after beating Nilsson with a deke.

With just over six minutes gone in the final frame, Hellebuyck came way out of his net to foil Markus Granlund on a breakaway, and Brandon Sutter than rang the rebound off the post. Near the 11:30 mark, Wheeler hit the post and was denied by Nilsson on the ensuing rebound.

Hellebuyck suffered a cut near his eye with 3:39 left in the third period as the tip of teammate Josh Morrisey’s stick went through the wires in his mask while he was tangling with Vancouver winger Thomas Vanek. Hellebuyck was tended by a trainer at the Jets’ bench and stayed in the game.

The Canucks received a power play with 1:30 left as Connor was penalized for hooking Sutter. However, Vancouver could not beat Hellebuyck even after pulling Nilsson for a sixth attacker and a two-man advantage.

Center Bo Horvat returned to Vancouver’s lineup after being sidelined since Dec. 5 with a broken foot. Meanwhile, Canucks defenseman Erik Gudbranson missed the game due to back spasms.

