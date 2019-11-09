Jets manhandle visiting Canucks

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Friday night.

Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry also scored and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves as the Jets improved to 3-0-1 this month.

J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, who lost for the second consecutive night, and goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 31 of 34 shots. Vancouver had an eight-game points streak (5-0-3) snapped in a 5-2 defeat Thursday in Chicago.

Connor scored on a breakaway at 13:35 of the third period to help clinch the victory. After the Canucks won a faceoff in the Winnipeg end, Connor stole the puck from Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers, who spent the previous five seasons with the Jets, at the blue line and raced down the ice before beating Demko with a forehand shot.

Lowry added an empty-netter at 18:15.

The go-ahead goal came at 16:54 of the second after Winnipeg’s Tucker Poolman gained possession of the puck at center ice and fed Connor streaking down the right wing. Connor’s shot was kicked aside by Demko, but Scheifele collected the rebound at the bottom of the faceoff circle on his backhand, shifted the puck to his forehand and slipped a shot inside the right post.

The Canucks’ Miller broke a scoreless tie at 6:53 of the second period. Miller took a pass at the top of the crease from Troy Stecher and redirected the puck past Hellebuyck. Brock Boeser also got an assist on the goal.

The Jets tied it with a power-play goal at 11:54 of the second. Blake Wheeler carried the puck over the blue line and down the center of the ice before shooting the puck wide of the net.

Roslovic pounced on a failed clearing attempt near the left faceoff circle, driving to the net before his first shot was stopped by Demko. But Roslovic was able to lift the rebound over the goalie’s left leg pad and into the net.

—Field Level Media