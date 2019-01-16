Connor scores twice as Jets subdue Golden Knights

Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist and Laurent Brossoit had 43 saves to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist, Blake Wheeler finished with two assists and Mathieu Perreault also scored a goal for Winnipeg, which won for the fifth time in six games while improving to 18-6-2 at home. It was the seventh straight win for Brossoit, who improved to 10-1-1 this season.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since Vegas clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the host Jets on May 20 in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

Brandon Pirri scored for Vegas, which lost for just the second time in 10 games. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 23 saves and had a personal nine-game winning streak against Winnipeg snapped.

Winnipeg, despite being outshot 26-7 in the second period — a season-high for shots in a period for Vegas — took advantage of a pair of turnovers by the Golden Knights to take a 2-0 lead.

Connor started the scoring with his 17th goal of the season and the first shorthanded goal surrendered by the Golden Knights this season. Bryan Little, playing in his 800th career game, stole the puck near the blue line and fed Connor, who flew past Nate Schmidt up the left side and then fired a wrist shot over a diving Fleury.

Perreault then intercepted a bank pass off the boards by Alex Tuch near the Vegas blue line and went in and beat Fleury with a backhand on his glove side for his 10th goal of the season.

Pirri finally got the Vegas on the board at the 1:03 mark of the third period with his eighth goal in 11 games this season, deflecting a Brayden McNabb shot from the left point over Brossoit’s left shoulder. It was also Pirri’s 11th goal in 13 career games with the Golden Knights.

Vegas pulled Fleury with 2:23 remaining and Connor and Scheifele sealed the win for the Jets with a pair of empty-net goals.

Little extended his point streak to six games with the assist on Connor’s goal.

