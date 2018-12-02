Ducks rally to stun Capitals

Pontus Aberg scored the tiebreaker with 5:05 remaining and finished with two goals and one assist as the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a four-goal second period deficit and stunned the host Washington Capitals 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Aberg scored his second goal of the game after a pass from Ryan Getzlaf (one goal, two assists). With Washington goalie Braden Holtby pulled away from the net, Aberg scored easily from the left side and completed the Ducks’ comeback from a 5-1 deficit as they scored the final five goals.

The Ducks scored twice in the second period and added three more in the third and ended Washington’s seven-game winning streak.

For the Ducks, Ryan Miller came on for starting goalie John Gibson after he gave up three goals in the first 13:19 and held Washington to two, earning the win.

Miller finished with 19 saves in the win.

Nicklas Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead when he scored in the opening minute. Alex Ovechkin came in with Backstrom on a two-on-one rush and fed his line-mate, who easily put it away.

Chandler Stephenson scored at 6:08 when his centering pass from the right side deflected off an Anaheim player’s skate and past Gibson. Getzlaf cut the lead to 2-1 with his goal for the Ducks at 9:24 before Washington answered once more.

John Carlson blasted a shot from near the blue line that Tom Wilson got his stick on to deflect past Gibson. That goal came at 13:19, made it 3-1, and ended Gibson’s day.

The Capitals stretched the lead to 4-1 on Evgeny Kuznetsov’s dazzling goal in the second period. He was sprung by a quick pass from Brett Connolly near center ice, came in alone, made a quick fake that moved Miller and actually tucked the puck into the corner of the net while a stride or two past it at 4:59.

Nic Dowd added a Washington goal later in the period before Andrew Cogliano and Rickard Rackell started Anaheim’s comeback with goals 55 seconds apart, and it was 5-3 after two periods.

The Ducks then got power-play goals from Aberg and Hampus Lindholm less than two minutes apart midway through the third period, tying the game with 10:59 remaining. Both came a result of boarding penalties to Dmitry Orlov of the Capitals. Aberg got the game-winner later on.

—Field Level Media