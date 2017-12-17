Ovechkin rallies Capitals past Ducks in OT

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored 1:58 into overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ovechkin entered the Anaheim zone and blasted a shot from the top of the right circle that eluded goalie John Gibson. It was Ovechkin’s 23rd goal of the season.

Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored third-period goals to force overtime.

Derek Grant and Jakob Silfverberg gave Anaheim a 2-0 lead after two periods.

Gibson stopped 24 shots for Anaheim (14-11-8).

Braden Holtby made 28 saves for the Capitals (21-12-1). Washington won for the 10th time in 12 games.

The Ducks have earned at least a point in their past seven games (3-0-4). It was their eighth loss after regulation of the season.

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, Washington pulled within a goal when Backstrom scored off Ovechkin’s rebound at 3:05 of the third. After going 21 games without a goal, Backstrom has four in his past six games.

At 7:27, Kuznetsov tied it from the left circle when he took a pass from Jakub Vrana and his shot deflected off a defender’s stick before sneaking between Gibson and the near post for his 11th goal.

Tom Wilson nearly gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes when he had a shot at an open net from just outside the crease, but his shot hit the post.

Anaheim eventually took a 1-0 lead when Grant entered the Washington zone on a two-on-one and wristed a shot from the right circle past Holtby on the far side with 3:59 left in the period for his seventh goal.

Gibson was a wall in front of the Anaheim net early in the second period. First, he robbed Alex Chiasson, who was alone in front, with a glove save 40 seconds in. Minutes later, Wilson nearly finished off a pretty passing sequence with a one-timer, but Gibson blocked it.

The Ducks soon provided some additional breathing room. With Washington’s Andre Burakovsky off for hooking, Anaheim won the faceoff and Ryan Getzlaf fired from the point. His shot caromed off Silfverberg, hit the post, bounced off Holtby and rolled just across the line at 7:36, five seconds into the power play.

NOTES: Capitals F T.J. Oshie (upper body) missed his sixth consecutive game. D Brooks Orpik was in the lineup despite missing practice Friday due to an upper-body injury. ... Ducks D Hampus Lindholm (upper-body injury) returned after missing five games. ... The Ducks and Capital meet on March 6 in Anaheim to conclude the season series.