Coyotes hang on to beat Capitals in shootout

Conor Garland scored in the second round of the shootout and gave the visiting Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Washington rallied for three straight goals to force overtime, and the Capitals appeared to win when T.J. Oshie scored with 2:46 left. But after a video review, the play was ruled offsides.

The game then went to shootout where the Caps went first, and Oshie missed before Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz beat Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Round two saw Evgeny Kuznetsov try to tie it for the Caps but bang a shot off the left post. Garland then scored to give the Coyotes the victory.

For Washington, the loss ended a six-game winning streak, while the Coyotes snapped a brief three-game losing skid.

Arizona goalie Antti Raanta had a strong game, finishing with 31 saves. He made 12 stops in a first period that saw Washington come up with a number of scoring chances.

Clayton Keller gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead when he scored with 5:45 remaining in the first period.

The Coyotes then scored twice in the first minute of the second period and took a 3-0 lead. Christian Fischer scored 10 seconds into the period after a turnover. Samsonov got his glove on the puck, but the officials said the puck made it over the goalie line after the play was reviewed.

Then, Arizona got another goal only 35 seconds later following another Washington giveaway. That score came from Michael Grabner.

The Capitals broke through in the second period when Kuznetsov scored on a breakaway, sprung by a Jakub Vrana pass and scored 8:47 into period.

Kuznetsov scored again early in the third before Oshie sent the game into overtime by putting away the rebound of an Alex Ovechkin shot with 1:16 remaining in regulation.

Also on Monday, NHL.com reported that Arizona general manager John Chayka signed a long-term extension of his contract. The 30-year old Chayka also is the president of hockey operations.

—Field Level Media