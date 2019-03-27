Caps knock off Hurricanes, expand Metro lead

Alex Ovechkin scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Washington Capitals went on to defeat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday.

Mar 26, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) defends during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

First-place Washington (45-24-8, 98 points) expanded its lead in the Metropolitan Division. The New York Islanders remain on 95 points after losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were idle, also have 95 points.

The Capitals, Islanders and Penguins all have five games remaining. The fourth-place Hurricanes (42-27-7, 91 points) will play six more times.

The Hurricanes are in the top Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Washington and the Hurricanes will meet again on Thursday in Carolina to finish a home-and-home set.

Ovechkin (one goal, one assist) now has an NHL-best 49 goals. His goal started a three-goal third period that gave the Capitals control.

Evgeny Kuznetsov (three assists) rushed the puck up the ice and moved it to Tom Wilson on the right wing. Wilson found Ovechkin in the middle. Ovechkin then rifled a shot past goalie Petr Mrazek, who may have been screened by Kuznetsov, who jumped out of the puck’s way.

That came 4:31 into the third period and gave the Capitals a 2-1 edge.

Washington took a 1-0 lead with 3:31 left in the first period thanks to a T.J. Oshie goal. Kuznetsov started the play by sliding a backhand pass to Oshie at the left circle from the side of the goal. Oshie then fired a one-timer in from just inside the left post.

Carolina tied the game on a Dougie Hamilton goal late in the second period. With the Capitals caught in a delayed penalty, the Hurricanes had a six-on-five advantage for several seconds, and that let Hamilton rip a long shot past goalie Braden Holtby (27 saves) with 4:22 left.

Ovechkin then scored his goal before John Carlson added one more in the third period off a perfect Dmitry Orlov slap pass for a 3-1 lead at 11:16. Nicklas Backstron sealed it with a late empty-net goal.

Mrazek stopped 24 shots.

