Eller, Kuznetsov help Capitals defeat Blue Jackets

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller each finished with one goal and one assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Friday night in Washington.

This was the second part of a home-and-home series between the two teams, and the Capitals won both games.

Washington scored a 3-2 road victory over Columbus when the two teams met on Tuesday night thanks to a last-minute goal from Nicklas Backstrom. In this game, a two-goal second period snapped a 2-2 tie and gave the Capitals the victory.

The Capitals improved to 10-1-2 in their last 13 games versus the Blue Jackets, who now have lost a season-high five straight games.

Columbus fell to 0-4-1 in those five games. The Blue Jackets had plenty of chances in this contest, outshooting Washington 37-17, but it wasn’t enough

Goalie Braden Holtby finished with 35 saves for the Capitals in the win.

John Carlson of Washington -- who also scored in the game on Tuesday -- and the Blue Jackets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois exchanged early first-period goals before a bit of good timing helped Kuznetsov score for the Capitals with two seconds left in that period.

Kuznetsov left the penalty box with eight seconds left, raced down the left wing, collared a loose puck and fired it past goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for a 2-1 Washington lead.

That did not last long, though, as Artemi Panarin tipped a Seth Jones shot past Holtby just 27 seconds into the second period.

The Capitals then scored twice in the period, the first goal coming from Jay Beagle at 4:38 when he scored from in front on a rebound.

That gave Washington the lead for good at 3-2, and Eller added some insurance at the 6:06 mark with a power-play goal. He beat Bobrovsky on a wrist shot from the right circle at the end of a 3-on-2 break.

The Capitals held a 4-2 lead after two periods despite getting only 11 shots on goal. They got just six more in the third but Holtby and the defense locked up the win.

