Dickinson goal powers Stars past Capitals in OT

Jason Dickinson scored with 1:43 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the host Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Dickinson got ahold of a pass from Washington’s John Carlson that got past a teammate, came in along the right side and put the winning shot past goalie Braden Holtby.

Tyler Seguin of Dallas had two strong scoring chances earlier in the extra period. Holtby stopped him on a penalty shot, and Seguin later fired a shot off the left post as the Stars controlled play throughout overtime.

Dallas now has won three consecutive games.

Jason Spezza (one goal, one assist) and Tyler Pitlick put the Stars in front with quick goals in the first period, both of which came after Washington miscues.

Spezza scored on a breakaway with 9:09 left in the first period after teammate Gemel Smith deflected a too-slow cross-ice pass and knocked it forward to Spezza near center ice. He then turned it into a breakaway and beat Holtby for the 1-0 lead.

Ten seconds later, Pitlick stole the puck behind the Washington net and quickly came to right side of the cage and fired one past Holtby for a 2-0 advantage.

Still, scoring so close together is not a franchise record. The Dallas/Minnesota North Stars mark for two fastest goals is seven seconds, and that was done three times.

The Capitals cut the lead to 2-1 in the first minute of the second period when Nicklas Backstrom (one goal, one assist) scored from the short-side, beating Ben Bishop. But another Washington turnover led to the third Dallas goal with 9:24 left in the period.

During a tough forecheck, the Capitals again turned it over behind the net. Valeri Nichushkin grabbed the puck, and he pushed it to Jamie Benn, and he easily put it away for a 3-1 lead.

Brett Connolly sliced the lead to 3-2 by knocking a puck out of the air and into the goal just under two minutes later. The Capitals then tied it 7:57 into the third period when Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal — again to the short side, and that forced overtime.

—Field Level Media