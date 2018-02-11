FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018 / 11:17 PM / in 14 hours

Tatar's OT goal lifts Red Wings over Capitals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tomas Tatar scored his second goal of the game with 2:13 left in overtime, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon in Washington.

Tatar took a cross-ice pass from Dylan Larkin and slid a backhander past Washington goalie Braden Holtby for the game-winning goal.

In addition, Tatar scored twice in the other meeting between the two teams earlier this season, a 4-3 Washington victory.

The Red Wings appeared to be in charge after outshooting the Capitals 17-2 in the second period and getting goals from Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha nine seconds apart with Tatar adding another 2:47 later for a 4-1 lead.

Detroit was coming off of a 7-6 overtime loss versus the Islanders where the Red Wings blew a 5-2 third-period lead.

This time, the Wings lost the 4-1 lead as Brett Connolly, Dmitry Orlov and Nicklas Backstrom scored third-period goals and forced overtime.

Backstrom’s goal came with 17 seconds remaining while Washington had a two-man advantage.

Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard finished with 23 saves in the win.

For Washington, Alex Ovechkin did not get a shot in Friday’s 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets but scored this game’s first goal, his 33rd this year -- matching his total for all of last season.

Washington helped the Red Wings a bit later in the period. Matt Niskanen of the Capitals fumbled the puck away in the neutral zone, and Justin Abdelkader picked it up and scored on a breakaway with 6:23 left, tying the score at one.

Niskanen also had the puck stolen from him on the third Detroit goal later on.

--Field Level Media

