Hoffman scores in OT as Panthers edge Capitals

Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal 1:31 into overtime and gave goalie Roberto Luongo a victory in his 1,000th career start as the Florida Panthers defeated the host Washington Capitals 5-4 Saturday night.

Feb 9, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) passes the puck behind Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Brown (2) during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Yandle (one goal, one assist) made a cross-ice pass to Hoffman on the right side, and he had an open net for the extra-man goal.

Brett Connolly had two goals and an assist for the Capitals, but he drew a costly slashing penalty with four seconds left in regulation that put the Panthers on the power play.

Luongo finished with 26 saves and reached two milestones. He also tied Patrick Roy for second place on the all-time list for games played by a goalie (1,029).

Luongo needs one more win to tie Ed Belfour (484) for third place all-time in that category.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby played in his 400th NHL game.

Two quick goals gave Florida an early lead. Frank Vatrano scored with 7:05 left in the period, and Yandle added a goal 35 seconds later for a 2-0 lead.

Yandle’s goal was a long shot that hit at least one Washington player and somehow found the net through a maze of players in front of Holtby.

In the second period, Connolly tipped in a shot that cut the lead to 2-1 at the 5:02 mark. But the Panthers answered when Colton Sceviour redirected an Aaron Ekblad shot past Holtby just over four minutes later.

Lars Eller then beat Luongo from the left side with 41 seconds left in the period, although the officials needed a few seconds to agree it didn’t bounce off the crossbar.

Derick Brassard — recently acquired from Pittsburgh — then scored just seven seconds into the third period for his first goal as a Panther before Connolly notched his second goal.

But Washington forced overtime when Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Luongo to the short side from the right circle with 3:06 left in regulation.

The officials appeared to miss an icing call on the Capitals on the play, which infuriated the Florida bench.

