Canadiens use 4-goal 2nd period to storm Capitals

Tomas Tatar had a goal with three assists and Phillip Danault recorded one with two helpers as the visiting Montreal Canadiens used a four-goal second period to win their third straight, 5-2, and end the Washington Capitals’ 13-game point streak on Friday night.

Shea Weber, Jordan Weal and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have earned at least one point in five consecutive games (4-0-1) and are 7-1-1 in their last nine. Carey Price made 26 saves as Montreal outshot the hosts 40-28.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 14th on the power play and Evgeny Kuznetsov also delivered in the third period for Washington, but by that time it proved too late. The Capitals, who entered Friday an NHL-leading 32 points, were amid an 11-0-2 stretch before falling Friday.

Montreal outshot the Capitals 15-9 in the first period. However, the game was scoreless after 20 minutes as Washington backup goalie Ilya Samsonov (35 saves), starting this back-to-back situation, more than once came up with a big save.

Samsonov was sharp early in the second period before the Capitals gave up the puck in their own zone. Tatar corralled it and found Danault alone in front of the net, where he made a move on Samsonov before converting 6:22 into the period for a 1-0 lead.

Weber struck less than three minutes later to make it 2-0. The veteran defenseman drove home a laser shot, from the top of the circle on the near board, over the shoulder of Samsonov with 10:44 to go in the second.

Montreal made it 3-0 while putting pressure in front of the Washington net, culminating with Weal getting a backhander past Samsonov with 8:19 to go in the middle period. The Canadiens then finished off some nifty passing with Suzuki’s deflected goal with 5:18 left in a nightmare second period for Washington.

Ovechkin came through with his one-timer 5:34 into the third. Kuznetsov scored his ninth via a breakaway with 4:22 to go in regulation for Washington, which ended a 5-0-1 home stretch.

Tatar added an empty-netter with 2:31 left for his seventh of the season.

