Kuznetsov's OT goal lifts Capitals over Rangers

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 4:20 into overtime as the host Washington Capitals skated to a 6-5 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Feb 24, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei capped his first career two-goal performance by forging a tie with 31 seconds left in regulation, Kuznetsov teamed up with countryman Alex Ovechkin for the game-winning tally. Ovechkin faked a shot in the slot before feeding Kuznetsov, who attempted to return the favor but the puck was slowed in the crease by Henrik Lundqvist before both forward swatted at it with Kuznetsov knocking it into the net.

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, Tom Wilson netted his career-high 17th goal and Michal Kempny and Nic Dowd also tallied for the Capitals, who moved to within two points of the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders after defeating the Rangers for the fifth straight time. Pheonix Copley finished with 26 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his last four starts since signing a three-year, $3.3 million contract extension.

Jimmy Vesey collected a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games. Chris Kreider and Vladislav Namestnikov also tallied and Lundqvist turned aside 29 shots.

With New York pressing for the equalizer, Skjei wired a shot that glanced off Washington’s Carl Hagelin and over the glove of Copley to force the overtime.

New York overcame a two-goal deficit and a forged a 3-3 tie just 21 seconds into the third period as Vesey’s knuckleball from the blue line floated past Copley.

Washington regained its lead just over two minutes later as Dowd shifted from his forehand to backhand to beat Lundqvist.

Backstrom doubled the advantage in short order, spotting a loose puck in the left circle before beating Lundqvist over his glove at 3:01 in the third period. The multi-goal performance was Backstrom’s first since he scored three times in a 6-3 win over New Jersey on Nov. 30.

New York trimmed the deficit to 5-4 exactly three minutes later, as defenseman Neal Pionk’s wrist shot from the point caromed off the right skate of Namestnikov and past Copley.

Kreider converted a nifty backhanded feed from Vesey just 21 seconds into the game before the Capitals answered with two goals in 21 seconds late in the first period. Backstrom deposited defenseman John Carlson’s no-look diagonal slap pass past Lundqvist at 18:42 before an unmarked Kempny skated in the slot and beat the goaltender between the pads for his first goal since Jan. 6.

Wilson doubled the advantage at 5:09 of the second period after depositing a one-touch pass from Jakub Vrana past Lundqvist.

—Field Level Media