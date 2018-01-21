Konecny's quick OT goal lifts Flyers past Capitals

Travis Konecny scored 27 seconds into overtime, giving the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in a matinee game on Sunday in Washington.

Konecny made a move to elude Washington defenseman John Carlson near the blue line -- the teams skate 3-on-3 in overtime -- and quickly cut from the left side to the middle before firing a shot past goaltender Braden Holtby from between the circles.

Ivan Provorov and Sean Couturier got assists on the play. Couturier had scored 12 goals in his past 11 games but came up with a key assist in this one.

The Flyers now have won three in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Washington now has dropped three straight, including two in a row at home. The Capitals have scored a total of three goals in those two home losses.

The Capitals also have lost four of their last five games, and coach Barry Trotz shook up his top lines. He split up Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, dropping the latter to the second line.

Washington came up with a number of scoring chances, especially in the third period where it constantly pressured the Flyers, but the Capitals were not able to finish them.

Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott made 27 saves, including a big one late in the third period when he stopped a deflected shot and then quickly pushed it away from the open goal.

The Flyers helped on defense, finishing with 19 blocks that often stopped the Capitals’ offense. Washington made just four blocks.

Holtby finished with 21 saves in the loss.

The recent Washington problems on offense continued early as it fell behind on Sunday also. Michael Raffl beat Holtby short-side after a quick pass from Valtteri Filppula who was behind the net.

That came 6:12 into the second period and gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead. They held that until Alex Ovechkin one-timed a T.J. Oshie shot past Elliott on a power play with only 16 seconds left in the period.

The game remained tied until overtime.

--Field Level Media