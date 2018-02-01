Stephenson, Capitals rally to top Flyers

Chandler Stephenson scored twice after going 28 games without a goal, sparking a comeback from an early two-goal deficit that helped the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

Stephenson scored his third and fourth goals of the season 47 seconds apart early in the second period. That seemed to give Washington a jolt after it fell behind 2-0 in the first period -- and started a five-goal run.

Andre Burakovsky and T.J. Oshie then added power-play goals. Devante Smith-Pelly scored in the third period, as the Capitals tallied three goals in the second and two in the third.

Oshie himself had not scored a goal in the past 13 games.

Washington goalie Braden Holtby finished with 27 saves and stopped the Flyers, who had won eight of their last 10 games.

Nolan Patrick gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead just 78 seconds into the game by scoring on a breakaway.

Travis Konecny made it 2-0 at 7:50 of the first period, scoring on the rebound of a Sean Couturier shot. Konecny now has scored goals in five straight games.

Stephenson then started the Washington rally with his back-to-back goals early in the second period.

The first one came when Lars Eller (two assists) raced to the puck along the left boards and sent it in towards the crease. It hit goalie Michael Neuvirth and stayed there, which let Stephenson just poke it in at 2:14.

Stephenson struck again at 3:01 thanks to a great pass from Madison Bowey, who zipped a long feed from deep in the Washington zone. That sprung Stephenson on a breakaway, and he slipped a backhander past Neuvirth, tying the game at two.

Burakovsky gave the Capitals the lead for good on his goal with 5:28 left in the period. Oshie and Smith-Pelly scored in the third period before Jakub Voracek cut the lead to 5-3.

John Carlson added two assists for Washington while Patrick finished with one goal and one assist to lead Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media