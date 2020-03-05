Flyers throttle Caps, close in on division lead

EditorsNote: Added offensive stat in 2nd graf; Added reference to season sweep in 2019 in 3rd graf

Mar 4, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a save on Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd (26) in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov each finished with a goal and an assist as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 Wednesday night.

The Flyers now have won seven straight games, scoring four or more goals in each, and pulled within one point of first-place Washington in the tight Metropolitan Division.

This was the last meeting of the season between the two teams, and the Flyers won the series 3-0-1, constantly giving Washington problems a season after being swept in all four meetings by the Capitals. In their previous meeting a month ago, Philadelphia rolled to a 7-2 victory in the nation’s capital.

Travis Konecny, Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton each added a goal apiece, while Derek Grant added two assists.

Lars Eller scored the game’s first goal, on a quick shot from in front with 5:51 left in the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

But the Flyers scored three goals in the second period, just like the last time the two teams met. Philadelphia tied it when Konecny put away a rebound 7:06 into the period. Washington hurt itself by taking three penalties in the first six minutes of the period, and this goal came on the power play and started to turn things around.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead when Grant kicked the puck over to Hayes while both were right in front of goalie Braden Holtby. Hayes quickly beat Holtby to put Philadelphia on top for good with 5:12 left in the second period.

Pitlick scored with 2:55 left in the period to make it 3-1. Washington answered quickly as Garnet Hathaway fired a high shot past Brian Elliott just 87 seconds later to make it 3-2, the score at the second intermission.

But the Flyers scored a key insurance goal at 6:36 of the third period when Provorov stretched their advantage to 4-2. Laughton added the final goal with 5:45 to play. The Flyers scored twice in the third period despite getting only four shots on goal.

—Field Level Media