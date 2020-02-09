Quick-striking Flyers blow out Capitals

Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux added one goal plus two assists, and Philadelphia scored three goals in under two minutes in the second period as the visiting Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 7-2 Saturday night.

Feb 8, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the first period at Capital One Arena.

Alex Ovechkin came into the game needing two goals for 700 in his career, but the Washington captain did not score.

The Flyers took control with the second-period outburst. They scored three times in 1 minute, 45 seconds — the first two coming only 14 seconds apart — and took a 4-1 lead.

Goalie Brian Elliott, pulled from the Flyers’ last game, turned in a strong effort with 25 saves.

The Flyers had a good scoring chance early when Kevin Hayes got free on a breakaway, but Washington goalie Braden Holtby stopped the shot with his left leg — and then stopped the rebound with that same leg.

But Philadelphia still scored the game’s first goal when Couturier beat Holtby on a quick shot from the left circle. That power-play goal came with 4:38 left in the first period.

The Capitals tied it soon after with their own power-play goal. T.J. Oshie fired a shot past Elliott from the right circle with 1:42 remaining.

The Flyers were down a man as Elliott had been called for a tripping penalty. Oshie scored his 20th goal of the season.

In the second period, Michael Raffl took a quick cross-ice pass from Nicolas Aube-Kubel (one goal, one assist) and scored from the right side at 2:45.

Couturier then broke in alone after the ensuing face-off and scored on a breakaway at 2:59. The third goal came when James van Riemsdyk put one past Holtby 91 seconds after that and gave the Flyers a 4-1 lead.

Philadelphia added three more goals — from Aube-Kubel, Travis Konecny and Giroux — in just 5:04 in the first half of the third for a 7-1 lead. That ended Holtby’s night, and Ilya Samsonov came on.

Evgeny Kuznetsov added a late goal for Washington, his 19th of the season.

—Field Level Media