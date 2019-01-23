Hertl nets hat trick as Sharks top Caps in OT

Tomas Hertl completed a hat trick by scoring 1:48 into overtime to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a come-from-behind, 7-6 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Evander Kane (two goals) knocked in a loose puck with one second left in regulation to force overtime, and Hertl then won it for San Jose, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Hertl, taking an OT pass from Logan Couture, beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby from the right circle on a shot just inside the far post. Hertl notched his second career hat trick and added an assist.

Alex Ovechkin registered his 23rd hat trick for the Capitals, who have dropped six straight (0-4-2). With his first goal, Ovechkin moved past Dave Andreychuk (640) and into 14th place all-time for goals.

The game was an offensive battle from the start as San Jose scored 12 seconds in as Joe Pavelski (one goal, three assists) swatted home the puck from in front.

Washington then got goals from Ovechkin and Andre Burakovsky 90 seconds apart before Hertl took a quick pass from Pavelski and tied the game at two.

T.J. Oshie (one goal, two assists) gave Washington a 3-2 lead after a pass from Ovechkin on a two-on-one breakaway. Oshie made a quick deke and got the puck past goalie Martin Jones with 4:41 left in the period.

The second period brought more of the same with Kane tying it in the first minute before Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ovechkin scored back-to-back goals for a 5-3 Capitals lead. Jones appeared screened on the Ovechkin goal, which came 5:41 into the period.

Couture made it 5-4 at 14:39 of the middle period after a Kuznetsov turnover started a three-on-none breakaway.

Ovechkin then gave Washington a two-goal lead with his third goal of the night, making it 6-4 at the 5:52 mark of the third period.

Hertl scored for the second time on a power play with 9:58 left before Kane forced overtime with his last-second goal.

Jones finished with 33 saves while Holtby stopped 36 shots.

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (lower-body injury) went back to California for tests. His status for the All-Star Game, to be played Saturday in San Jose, remained unclear.

