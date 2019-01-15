Three-goal barrage carries Blues past Caps, Ovi

EditorsNote: Adds “the” before “rookie” in ninth graf

Vince Dunn netted a goal and an assist and St. Louis scored three second-period goals in less than five minutes to knock off host Washington 4-1 at Capital One Arena on Monday night.

Those three goals in that short stretch turned the game around and gave the Blues control after Washington had taken an early lead. They also helped St. Louis notch its first three-game winning streak this season.

The Capitals now have dropped two in a row at home after losing 2-1 in overtime Saturday to Columbus.

Ivan Barbashev tied the game at 1-1 three minutes into the second period before Dunn and David Perron notched the other two that gave the Blues a 3-1 lead.

Vladimir Tarasenko also finished with a goal and an assist, scoring his goal to make it 4-1 in the third. Goaltender Jake Allen made 28 saves for St. Louis, 11 days after he stopped 23 shots in a 5-2 home victory over the Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin scored the game’s first goal, and it made a bit of history. That was goal No. 640 for the Washington captain, which tied him with Dave Andreychuk for 14th in NHL history.

In addition, that goal was Ovechkin’s 238th on the power play, which moved him past Brendan Shanahan for sixth-most in league history in that category. The Capitals got another milestone when defenseman Brooks Orpik played in his 1,000th career game.

Ovechkin scored his goal from the left circle for a 1-0 lead 7:50 into the game. That held up until the Blues reeled off three goals in 4:42 in the second period.

Barbashev made a great individual play by coming up with the puck as it bounced off the wall behind goalie Pheonix Copley and somehow sticking it past the rookie from a tough angle at 3:18.

That tied the game, and Dunn gave the Blues the lead with a goal at 5:11. Perron made it 3-1 at the eight-minute mark, taking a diagonal pass from Dunn near the right boards and quickly flipping it past Copley.

Tarasenko scored his goal midway through the third period, beating Copley by going top-shelf to the right corner to close out the scoring.

