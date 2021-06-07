Islandsbanki says its share offer covered in IPO

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Icelandic lender Islandsbanki on Monday said it had received orders in excess of the maximum number of shares offered, including through an over-allotment option, in its $1.24 billion initial public offering, which was commenced earlier Monday.

The orders were within the indicative offer price range, Islandsbanki said.

The share offer is still expected to close on June 15, at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Leslie Adler)