Iceland appoints STJ Advisors as financial advisor for Islandsbanki IPO

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Iceland’s state holding company has appointed STJ Advisors Group as its independent financial advisor in connection with the initial public offering of a stake in Islandsbanki, it said in a statement on Friday.

Iceland’s government intends to sell up to 35% of the state-owned Islandsbanki in a domestic listing later this year.

Seven parties had expressed interest in becoming independent financial advisor, the state holding company said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans)

