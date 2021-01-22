Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Iceland proposes to sell up to 35% stake in Islandsbanki, Kjarninn reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A majority of members in an Icelandic parliamentary committee proposed plans to sell up to 35% of the state-owned Islandsbanki, local media Kjarninn reported on Friday.

Kjarninn cited a statement sent to Iceland’s finance minister from the Economic and Business Affairs Committee on Jan. 20.

Iceland’s finance minister said in December the government planned to sell 25% of the bank in a domestic listing.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up