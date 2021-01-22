Iceland proposes to sell up to 35% stake in Islandsbanki, Kjarninn reports

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A majority of members in an Icelandic parliamentary committee proposed plans to sell up to 35% of the state-owned Islandsbanki, local media Kjarninn reported on Friday.

Kjarninn cited a statement sent to Iceland’s finance minister from the Economic and Business Affairs Committee on Jan. 20.

Iceland’s finance minister said in December the government planned to sell 25% of the bank in a domestic listing.