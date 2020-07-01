Icelandic lenders in good shape, says central bank

COPENHAGEN, July 1 (Reuters) - Large banks in Iceland are well-capitalised and strong enough to weather any economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank’s Financial Stability Committee said on Wednesday.

“The banks are quite resilient thanks to a strong capital and liquidity position, which is well above Central Bank requirements,” the central bank said in a report.

The central bank also said it would keep an emergency buffer for banks - known as the countercyclical capital buffer -unchanged for the next nine months. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Gareth Jones)