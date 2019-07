July 24 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Iceland has appointed Asgeir Jonsson as its governor, it said on Wednesday.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir appointed Jonsson for a five year term that starts on Aug. 20, the central bank said in a statement bit.ly/2Sys5iI.

Jonsson will replace Mar Gudmundsson in the position of the central bank’s governor. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)