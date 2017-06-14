FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct
June 14, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 months ago

Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate again to 4.50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank cut its key deposit rate to 4.50 percent from 4.75 percent on Wednesday, citing a strong outlook for economic growth this year.

"Inflation is still broadly as it has been over the past half-year, but underlying inflation appears to have subsided in recent months," the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank also cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points in May citing a stronger crown currency that has eased inflationary pressures, as the country emerges from years under capital controls. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Andrew Heavens)

