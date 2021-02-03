UPDATE 1-Iceland central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged

(Adds details from statement)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank said on Wednesday a more positive economic outlook prompted it to keep it key interest rate unchanged at 0.75% following five rate cuts last year.

Iceland’s economy has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as tourists have stayed away while domestic consumption has been hurt by unemployment rising to around 11%.

“The outlook for 2021 has also improved somewhat, with a poorer outlook for exports offset by more favourable prospects for domestic demand,” the bank said in a statement.

It now forecasts the economy to grow 2.5% this year, compared with its November forecast of 2.3%.

The bank also said it expected GDP to have contracted by 7.7% last year, compared with its previous forecast of a 8.5% contraction.

"Domestic demand appears to have been stronger in 2020 than was previously assumed, and the economic contraction therefore smaller than the bank forecast in November," it said.