Iceland central bank lowers banks' reserve requirements

COPENHAGEN, March 25 (Reuters) - Iceland central bank said on Wednesday it had lowered banks’ average reserve maintenance requirement from 1% to 0% and that it would keep the fixed reserve requirement unchanged at 1%.

The measures would help “ease the banks’ liquidity position and give them greater scope to respond to changed conditions in the domestic economy,” the central bank said in minutes of a Monetary Policy Committee meeting held on March 9 and March 10. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)