COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 4.25 percent after a meeting on Wednesday and said it expected weaker economic growth in 2017 and 2018 compared with its previous forecast.

The bank forecast 2017 economic growth at 3.4 percent, compared with a November forecast of 3.7 percent growth.

The outlook for 2018 is 3.2 percent growth, slightly below its November forecast.