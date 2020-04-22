Iceland's cbank to buy bonds worth $137.5 million in second quarter

COPENHAGEN, April 22 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank will buy bonds worth up to 20 billion krona ($137.5 million) in the second quarter of this year with first purchases beginning in early May, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank will focus on all issues in the secondary market denominated in the Icelandic kronur currency ranging from maturity in 2021 to 2031 as well as any new benchmark issues that may be added.

The central bank first announced the asset purchase program in March, following the finance ministry’s decision to “substantially” hike treasury bond issuance to a maximum of $285 million. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra)