Iceland's central bank keeps key interest rate at 4.25 pct

COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 4.25 percent after a meeting on Wednesday.

“The inflation outlook is broadly unchanged since the last meeting (in February), although inflation expectations appear to have risen marginally,” the central bank said in a statement.

It said however that it was too soon to determine whether inflation expectations “have become less firmly anchored” to its 12-month inflation target of 2.5 percent. Inflation measured 2.3 percent in February, down from 2.4 percent in January.

The central bank cut the deposit rate in October for the fifth time in little more than a year.