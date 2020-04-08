Iceland's central bank offers collateralised loans to banks

COPENHAGEN, April 8 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank will establish a temporary credit facility to offer collateralized loans to Icelandic banks, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank said the country’s financial institutions had “sound” liquidity, but that it “considers it appropriate to establish special temporary credit facilities in the form of collateralised loans”.

The central bank also said it would keep banks’ capital buffers unchanged, while urging them to show restraint in making dividend payouts. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)