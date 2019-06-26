UPDATE 1-Iceland's central bank cuts key interest rate to lowest since 2011 as tourism contracts

(Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, June 26 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank on Wednesday cut its key deposit rate to the lowest since 2011, saying a deeper-than-expected contraction in the tourism industry would weigh on economic growth in coming the months.

The bank cut its key interest rate for the second time in just over a month by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75%, the lowest level since July 2011.

In May, the bank revised its economic forecast for this year to a contraction of 0.4% from its February forecast of 1.8% growth, prompting it to cut its key interest rate to 4% from 4.5%.

“A contraction in the domestic economy is still anticipated and is expected to show more clearly in coming months,” the bank said in a statement.

While private consumption appeared stronger than previously thought, “the outlook is for the contraction in tourism to be deeper than previously expected,” it said.

The volcanic island’s tourism boom has helped the economy back from the brink after a 2008 banking collapse.

Boosted by attractions like the Northern Lights and landscapes used in the HBO TV series “Game of Thrones”, the sector has been hit by the collapse of budget airline WOW Air earlier this year and Icelandair’s problems with grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The central bank said it has “considerable scope to respond to the contraction” and said lower inflation expectations compared to its last meeting in May also prompted the rate cut. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra)