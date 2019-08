COPENHAGEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank on Wednesday cut its main deposit rate to its lowest level ever, saying domestic production partially offset a stronger contraction in tourism.

The bank, which appointed Asgeir Jonsson as new governor of the central bank in July, lowered its key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.50%, the lowest recorded, mirroring a rate-cut by the bank in June. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)