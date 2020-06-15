Iceland's cbank extends pension funds' FX purchase suspension

COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank has agreed with pension funds to halt their purchases of foreign currency for another three months, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Icelandic pension funds suspended their purchases of foreign currency in March in response to declining export revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downward pressure this could have on the country’s krona currency.

The central bank said the purchases would be suspended until Sept. 17. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams)