Bankruptcy News
March 29, 2019 / 6:46 AM / in an hour

WOW Air collapse to hurt Iceland's economy, central bank

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Reuters) - The collapse of Iceland’s budget airline WOW Air this week will hurt the country’s economic growth this year, central bank governor Már Gudmundsson said in a speech.

“It is clear that WOW’s collapse will have a negative impact on GDP growth, particularly in 2019. It is unlikely that this alone will push Iceland into a contraction this year, though,” Gudmundsson said in a speech published on the central bank’s website late Thursday. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below