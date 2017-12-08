UPDATE 1-Iceland's economy grows less than expected as krona hits exports

(Adds analyst comments, details)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Iceland’s economy grew by less than expected in the third quarter as a stronger krona weighed on its exports.

The Icelandic economy grew by 3.1 percent from the same quarter last year, the weakest growth rate in two years and far below 2016’s full-year growth rate of 7.4 percent.

Exports fell 2.7 percent from the previous quarter.

“This suggests that the strength of the krona is weighing on the external sector,” economist Stephen Brown of Capital Economics said.

The krona has appreciated since Iceland scrapped most of the capital controls imposed after the 2008 financial crisis.

“The main downside surprise was exports,” economist Magnus Stefansson from Landsbankinn said.

He had expected exports to grow by 8.2 percent this year, but in the first nine months it has only grown 3.9 percent.

The negative contribution from exports has offset rapid growth in domestic demand, economist Jon Bjarki Bentsson from Islandsbanki said, adding a setback in the export of seafood, a main part of Iceland’s economy, could have played a part.

The central bank cut its 2017 growth forecast last month to 3.7 percent.

That would bring the economy closer to its long-term potential faster than expected and thus lower the risk of overheating, governor Mar Gudmundsson said.

“It would however have been preferably to see the slowdown coming more evenly from exports as well as private consumption and investments, which are still powering ahead,” Bentsson said. (Editing by Alexander Smith)