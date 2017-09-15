FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Government meltdown hits Icelandic crown
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2017 / 10:05 AM / in a month

Government meltdown hits Icelandic crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Icelandic crown fell roughly 1 percent against the euro and the dollar on Friday as a scandal involving the father of the country’s prime minister left the government on the verge of collapse.

One of Iceland’s three coalition parties said on Friday it would quit the government formed just nine months ago, citing a “breach of trust” after the prime minister’s party allegedly tried to cover up a scandal involving his father.

The scandal centres on a letter written by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson’s father to help an old friend convicted of sex offences against children have his criminal record expunged.

The crown fell as much as 1 percent to 106.01 per dollar and to 126.60 per euro. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.