Iceland's Left-Green opposition leader to become new prime minister
November 29, 2017 / 10:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iceland's Left-Green opposition leader to become new prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iceland’s opposition leader Katrin Jakobsdottir will become the country’s new prime minister, after her Left-Green Movement on Wednesday agreed to form a coalition government, state broadcaster RUV reported.

Her party, which emerged as the second biggest party in snap parliamentary elections on Oct. 28, entered coalition talks with the Independence Party, the main partner in the current government coalition, and the Progressive Party two weeks ago. (Reporting by Elias Thorsson; Writing Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Chris Reese)

