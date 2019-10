COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Iceland’s central bank on Wednesday cut its main deposit rate by 25 basis points to a record low, saying economic growth could weaken faster than is currently expected.

The bank, which appointed Asgeir Jonsson as governor in July, lowered the rate to 3.25% following cuts in May, June and August. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John Stonestreet)