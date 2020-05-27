Healthcare
May 27, 2020 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iceland raises 500 mln euros in Eurobond issue

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Iceland said on Wednesday it had issued Eurobonds worth 500 million euros ($548.55 million) in an auction where bids totalled 3.4 billion euros, or nearly seven times the size of the issue.

The bonds, with a six-years maturity, have a fixed interest of 0.625% offering investors a yield of 0.667%, said the government in a statement.

“It enhances our capacity to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects our strength and our ability to overcome the economic implications,” said Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson. ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams)

