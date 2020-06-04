Corrections News
June 4, 2020 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-ICG assets under management rise, but investment arm feels COVID-19 pain

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

June 4 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group on Thursday posted a 22% jump in full-year assets under management (AUM) but lower valuations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic pushed its investment arm into a 68.6 million pound loss for the period.

AUM as at March 31 were 45.3 billion euros ($50.77 billion), compared to 37.08 billion euros a year earlier, the British asset manager said, which recently took a spot on the FTSE 100 bluechip index. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)

